NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Kenya has moved closer to securing a landmark data adequacy arrangement with the European Union after concluding two years of technical negotiations, potentially opening new opportunities for digital trade, investment and business process outsourcing.

The proposed arrangement would allow personal data to move freely and securely between Kenya and the EU, subject to the completion of formal adoption processes by both jurisdictions.

The milestone positions Kenya to become the first African country to secure a mutual data adequacy arrangement with the EU, potentially strengthening its appeal as a destination for technology companies and international service providers.

The conclusion of the negotiations was announced on Monday following a bilateral meeting in Brussels between European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath and Kenya’s outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.

The talks, which began in 2024, involved Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers.

The two sides will now pursue their respective formal processes towards adopting mutual adequacy decisions. Once approved, the arrangement would provide a framework for cross-border transfers of personal data covered by the agreement without requiring additional transfer safeguards.

For Kenyan businesses, this could reduce regulatory hurdles when handling European customer information, particularly in sectors such as business process outsourcing, financial services, research and digital technology.

It is also expected to support Kenya’s digital services export ambitions and complement the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, which provides a framework for expanding trade between the two markets.

Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui, who witnessed the reading of the joint statement in Brussels, said the conclusion of technical negotiations would create opportunities for businesses in both markets to expand investment.

The proposed arrangement comes as countries increasingly compete to attract digital services investments, with data protection standards emerging as an important consideration for companies transferring customer and business information across borders.

However, the conclusion of technical negotiations does not mean the adequacy arrangement is already in force. Both jurisdictions must complete their respective formal adoption processes before the framework becomes operational.

Global privacy award

The Brussels engagements also saw Kassait receive the Giovanni Buttarelli Award 2026 during the 48th Global Privacy Assembly, in recognition of her contribution to data protection and international regulatory cooperation.

The award is named after the late Giovanni Buttarelli, a former European Data Protection Supervisor who championed privacy rights, human dignity and ethical technology.

Kassait’s recognition comes as Kenya advances efforts to strengthen its data governance framework and deepen cooperation with international regulators.

The two developments place Kenya’s data protection agenda at the centre of discussions on international digital trade, where the ability to demonstrate adequate safeguards for personal information is increasingly important in attracting cross-border business.