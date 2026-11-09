Kenya condoles with Poland after Krakow shooting kills six, injures 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenya has conveyed its condolences to Poland following a deadly shooting in the southern Polish city of Krakow that left six people dead and 16 others injured.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei expressed Kenya’s solidarity with the Polish people following Saturday’s attack at Krakow’s Main Market Square, a popular tourist destination.

In a message of condolence, Sing’Oei said Kenya was saddened by the incident and stood with Poland as the country mourns the victims.

“Saddened by this terror attack in Krakow, Poland. We convey deepest condolences to the peace loving people of Poland and stand in solidarity with them during this time,” Sing’Oei said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 pm local time on Saturday, November 7, when a gunman reportedly drove into the busy square and opened fire at people from his vehicle.

According to the BBC, the six victims comprised four Polish nationals, a British man and an Austrian woman.

The attack also left 16 people injured, including two police officers. Fifteen of those injured were reported to be in stable condition, while the suspect remained in critical condition in hospital.

Police officers confronted the gunman and shot him within minutes of the attack, bringing the shooting to an end.

Polish prosecutors have since opened an investigation into the incident as a suspected terrorist offence, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the suspect’s possible motivation.

Poland’s Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński previously indicated that the suspect was likely influenced by far-right ideologies.

Investigators have also recovered 11 firearms during searches at the shooting scene and the suspect’s home, according to the Polish prosecutor’s office.

The BBC reported that the suspect had no previous criminal record and held a firearms permit.

The attack has drawn international expressions of sympathy, including from Pope Leo XIV, who conveyed his “spiritual closeness” to those affected and offered prayers for the victims and their families.