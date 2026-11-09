KeNHA announces month-long traffic disruption at Kihunguro on Thika Superhighway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9-Motorists using the Thika Superhighway should brace for traffic disruptions at Kihunguro after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of the Thika-bound service lanes for more than a month to facilitate bridge construction works.

In a public notice dated November 8, 2026, KeNHA said the closure will take effect on Sunday, November 15, and remain in place until Sunday, December 20, 2026.

The authority said the disruption is necessary to allow for the pre-assembly of the bridge superstructure and its subsequent hoisting.

The authority urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the construction area and adhere to the temporary traffic management arrangements.

“Motorists using this road are requested to exercise caution around the work areas, follow the proposed traffic management plan, and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KeNHA said.

During the closure, Nairobi-Thika-bound traffic will be diverted through alternative routes around Shell Petrol Station before rejoining the Thika Superhighway.

KeNHA outlined two diversion options, including a route via Shell Petrol Station back to the highway and another passing behind the station before reconnecting with the highway.

The authority advised road users to follow directions from traffic marshals and police officers to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles during the construction period.