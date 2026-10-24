Karim hot streak raises optimism ahead of Kenya’s ICC Challenge League double header

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Captain Dhiren Gondaria has extolled the red-hot form of wicket-keeper batsman Irfan Karim as Kenya prepares for a pivotal double-header weekend in the ICC Challenge League.

Kenya, fresh from a commanding 103-run thrashing of Denmark at the Nairobi Gymkhana, face Qatar on Saturday at 9:00 AM at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, before taking on Jersey on Sunday at 9:00 AM at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

At the centre of it all is Gondaria himself.

The Kanbis A stalwart in the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) league, Gondaria, has brought calm leadership to a side blending youth and experience.

For Gondaria, this weekend is not just about two wins but about sustaining the positive brand of cricket that overwhelmed Denmark.

And that brand has a name: Irfan Karim.

In Wednesday’s win, history repeated itself at the Gymkhana.

Irfan, son of Kenyan legend Aasif Karim, produced a Man of the Match performance with a masterful 106 off 115 balls, laced with 9 fours, to anchor Kenya to 324 for 7.

Denmark were then bundled out for 221 in 44.1 overs.

Gondaria was effusive in his praise for his star man.

“Our plan is to play positive cricket, and Irfan’s form is the positives we will go into the coming games. Really happy for him and his hundred together with guys who scored half centuries, Gill, Rakep and Subham,” Gondaria said.

For Gondaria, Karim’s hundred was more than runs on the board.

It was a statement of intent.

Karim’s ability to bat through the innings, allowed the middle order of Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel and Shubham Patel to play with freedom – all three chipped in with half-centuries against Denmark.

Kenya will need that same template against Qatar and Jersey, two disciplined sides who rarely give away free runs.

Gondaria will lean heavily on his experienced core. The squad boasts proven match-winners including veteran Shem Ngoche from the famous Ngoche family, Kanbis mainstay Rakep Patel who remains Kenya’s batting anchor, and the Swamibapa A duo of Peter Koech and Sachin Gill who bring all-round balance.

With Karim behind the stumps and in sublime touch with the bat, and Gondaria marshalling his troops from the front, Kenya head to Ruaraka on Saturday and back to the Gymkhana on Sunday believing back-to-back wins are within reach.

Meanwhile, Kenya team star Sukhdeep Singh, who captains Sikh Union A in the NCCA League, is brimming with confidence.

“Happy to play in this competition, it’s challenge league and we must win the matches to stay in the same group of challenge league. Top 2 qualify, then 3rd and 4th stay in the same group whilst the and 6th will be relegated. We are confident as a team and are looking forward to the challenge. We are happy how we’ve been playing for a couple of months and are ready,” Sukhdeep said.

Fixtures – Kenya

Sat, 24th Oct – Qatar vs Kenya – Ruaraka Sports Club – 9:00 AM

Sun, 25th Oct – Kenya vs. Jersey – Nairobi Gymkhana – 9:00 AM

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