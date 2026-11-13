Kansai Plascon targets East Africa growth on  rising paint demand 

NAIROBI, Kenya,Nov 13 — Paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon is seeking to strengthen its position in the East African market as increased construction activity and changing consumer preferences reshape demand for decorative and industrial coatings.

The company is banking on opportunities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where expansion in residential, commercial and infrastructure development is creating demand for a wider range of paint products.

Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota said the company was focusing on improving its understanding of individual markets, strengthening management capabilities and enhancing execution to sustain growth across the region.

The shift towards environmentally conscious construction is also influencing product demand, with consumers increasingly opting for water-based paints containing lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Such products offer reduced chemical emissions while allowing contractors and painters to apply coatings and complete projects within shorter timelines.

However, the growing market is presenting challenges for established manufacturers, particularly competition from counterfeit products, cheaper imports and low-cost alternatives that put pressure on locally manufactured brands.

Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota (Right), Daniel Kayongo – Head of Marketing, Plascon Uganda (middle), and Kunal Biswas- Marketing manager Kenya during the event.

Kota called for stronger enforcement against counterfeit paint manufacturers, warning that substandard products threaten consumer confidence and create an uneven playing field for legitimate businesses.

He also urged the government to reconsider tariffs and duties affecting manufacturers, saying high production costs could weaken the competitiveness of locally produced goods against imported alternatives.

The concerns come as manufacturers seek to balance rising demand with production costs and competition in an increasingly integrated regional market.

Kansai Plascon operates manufacturing facilities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, producing decorative paints alongside protective and marine coatings used in residential, commercial and institutional projects.

The manufacturer has also received recognition as an East Africa Superbrand for the 2026–2028 period, following a consumer survey conducted under the Superbrands East Africa programme.

Project Director Jawad Jaffer said the recognition reflected consumer assessments of the company’s market standing.

“What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it’s not an award handed out by a panel of judges or based on commercial participation.

“It is recognition earned through the voices and perceptions of consumers themselves,” said Jaffer.

Kansai Plascon, which has operated in East Africa since 1965, is also investing in workforce development through its Painter Training Programme, reporting that more than 6,000 painters in Kenya were trained and certified in 2026.