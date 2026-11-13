Kalonzo takes Ruto fight to US Congress ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is taking the opposition’s campaign against President William Ruto to the United States, where he plans to engage American lawmakers and rally Kenyans in the diaspora ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo will lead a nine-member delegation on a seven-day US tour from November 18 to 24, combining a meeting with members of the US Congress at Capitol Hill with diaspora town halls and institutional engagements across six cities.

The tour will take him to Washington, Boston, Germantown, Baltimore, Minneapolis and Cleveland.

“He is expected to present the opposition’s alternative agenda and mobilise support among Kenyans living abroad,” Paloma Gatabaki, the Communications Lead in Musyoka’s office said.

According to a media advisory issued by his office, the visit will begin with a congressional engagement in Washington on November 18, followed by a meeting with the technology and investment community at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston.

Kalonzo will also hold a town hall with Kenyans in the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia region before travelling to Minnesota and Ohio for further diaspora engagements.

The opposition leader is also scheduled to attend the Somali Hero Awards and Somali Book Fair in Minneapolis, alongside former Kenyan diplomat Mohamed Abdi Afey, and take part in a Kenya-Africa reception in Cleveland.

The tour comes as opposition leaders intensify efforts to build a united political front against Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls.

The delegation is expected to depart the US for Nairobi on November 24.