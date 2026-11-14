Kalonzo: I Would Rather Retire Than Betray Opposition Unity

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged to support whichever candidate the opposition selects to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, declaring that he would rather retire from politics than undermine the coalition.

Musyoka said he was ready to put aside his presidential ambitions and rally behind a joint opposition candidate as part of efforts to remove Ruto from power.

Speaking during the burial of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister, Eunice Nyangari, at Nyange Village in Nyeri County, Musyoka dismissed suggestions that the opposition leaders would fail to agree on a flag bearer.

“Many have said that we will not unite while some are saying that if it’s me I will throw my weight behind Ruto. I want to tell naysayers that I am ready to support whoever is chosen and I would rather retire from politics than become a divisive traitor to my brothers,” he said.

The Wiper leader further maintained that his political ambitions would not take precedence over what he described as the national interest.

He cited previous instances when he had sacrificed his ambitions for the sake of the country, insisting that his position on the 2027 contest should not be misrepresented.

“I have sacrificed my ambitions not once or twice for the sake of this nation. Let no one, even from my party, purport to speak on my behalf. Whoever thinks I will cross over is wrong. I will sign a covenant of honour and will support whoever we choose as our flag bearer,” Musyoka said.

His remarks were echoed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna and former Chief Justice David Maraga, who all pledged to support a joint opposition candidate.

Gachagua accused the government of attempting to exploit divisions within the opposition, insisting that the four leaders remained committed to working together.

Sifuna also declared his readiness to support whoever emerges as the coalition’s flag bearer, while Maraga urged the leaders to overcome their differences ahead of the 2027 elections.

The renewed unity pledge comes amid growing pressure on opposition leaders to consolidate their political formations and agree on a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto.