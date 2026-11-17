Nigerian Afropop star Joeboy is bringing his new single, “Pretty Girls”, to East Africa. The song is out now on all major streaming platforms and its official music video is streaming on YouTube.

The song is already connecting with fans. “Pretty Girls” is currently the No. 1 most Shazamed song in Kenya and No. 4 in Nairobi, and it is charting across East Africa.

“Pretty Girls” is an easygoing, upbeat celebration of women: their confidence, their style and the energy they bring to the dance floor. Produced by Kevin Chukwunenye Akpevwe, the record pairs bright guitar lines and bouncy percussion with Joeboy’s smooth, melodic vocals. It trades the heartbreak of his recent singles for pure appreciation and good vibes.

The accompanying video matches that mood. Set over a sun-soaked weekend celebration, it features bold fashion, colourful sets and high-energy choreography, with Joeboy at the centre of the party.

“Pretty Girls” also opens the door to Joeboy’s next project, the five-track Lavida Boy EP, out on 20 November 2026.

Built for East Africa’s party season

East Africa has long embraced Joeboy. His 2019 single “Beginning” reached the Apple Music Top 10 in both Kenya and Uganda. With “Pretty Girls” already climbing the charts in the region, his timing is perfect for the festive season.

In the coming weeks, fans in Nairobi, Kampala and Dar es Salaam can join the #PrettyGirls dance challenge on TikTok and Instagram. The idea is simple: get your crew together, dance to the hook, and tag your girls. The best crew videos in each market will win VIP access to “Pretty Girls” events in December.

Watch and listen

• Official video: YOUTUBE

• Stream: Spotify · Apple Music · Pre-save Lavida Boy: