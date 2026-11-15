Jepkemboi shines at Chonburi marathon as Kenyans extend dominance in Thailand race

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Kenya’s Abigael Jepkemboi smashed the course record at the Chonburi Marathon in Thailand on her way to victory in the women’s race on Sunday morning.

Jepkemboi clocked 2:35:03 to cross the finish line first, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Burtukab Chala Boru (2:37:03) and Kebene Chala Urisa (2:37:23) who finished second and third, respectively.

Jepkemboi’s victory came right on the heels of that of Alexander Muhia who clocked 2:21:05.

Following closely in second was fellow countryman, Simion Ewar, who timed 2:21:16 as Kure Ebisa Takele took third place in 2:21:28.

Muhia was competing in the annual event for the second consecutive year after finishing third at last year’s competition in which he clocked 2:18:21 – as part of a clean Kenyan podium sweep in which Laban Kiplimo took top honour after timing 2:17:54.

Both his and Jepkemboi’s victory at this year’s edition continues a rich tradition of strong performances by Kenyans in the competition, having made the podium in every edition from 2023 to date.