James enjoys dream home debut in 76ers comeback win

PHILADELPHIA, United States, October 23, 2026 – LeBron James says his home debut was “everything that I dreamed of and more” after the Philadelphia 76ers turned boos into cheers by overhauling a 29-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106.

It is the largest comeback win of James’ 24-season NBA career and also the largest comeback by the 76ers in the play-by-play era, which began in 1996-97.

Booed from the court after trailing 69-45 at half-time, Philadelphia took the lead for the first time with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, with a spell of 15 unanswered points putting them 104-95 ahead.

Although the Cavaliers, one of James’ three previous franchises, pulled it back to 106-102, the 76ers held firm having emphatically outscored their visitors 69-37 in the second half.

James contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals while fellow home debutant Jaylen Brown scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey top-scored for the Sixers with 32 points, with Joel Emiid adding 24.

“We got the boos. That was amazing and we deserved it. And then we got the cheers and almost blew the roof off this thing, in a good way. It was a hell of a night,” said James, who joined the 76ers on a two-year contract.

The result caps off a thrilling start for James at his fourth franchise, after the Sixers defeated the New York Knicks 106-100 on the opening night of the season to spoil the defending champions’ homecoming.

However, he also had to respond to criticism from President Donald Trump, who labelled the 41-year-old a “total disgrace” for not standing still during the national anthem before Tuesday’s win over the Knicks.

“It must be a slow news day at the office,” James said on Thursday night.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said his side are used to tuning out such distractions, adding: “I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had.

“I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent has been outstanding.”