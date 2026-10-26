Israel Embassy, KAS to rally faith leaders for climate action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Faith and indigenous leaders are meeting in Nairobi for a two-day interfaith dialogue aimed at turning religious values and indigenous knowledge into practical action to strengthen communities against climate change.

The forum, jointly organised by the Embassy of Israel in Kenya and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German political foundation that promotes democracy, good governance and international cooperation runs from October 26 to 27 at Trademark Hotel, bringing together religious leaders, climate experts, environmental organisations and policymakers to explore how faith-based institutions can contribute to climate resilience.

Held under the theme “Faith, Stewardship and Hope: The Role of Faith and Indigenous Leaders in Building Climate Resilient Communities,” the meeting seeks to move beyond discussions on environmental responsibility towards practical commitments, partnerships and community-led initiatives.

The opening session features Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar, KAS Kenya Country Director Mathias Kamp, and Thomas Lerenten Lelekoiten, Deputy Director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

Religious representatives from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu communities are also expected to examine how faith institutions can use their moral influence to shape environmental behaviour, mobilise communities and promote responsible stewardship of natural resources.

The first day focuses on the role of faith and indigenous perspectives in addressing climate change, with discussions on intergenerational responsibility, community vulnerability and the preservation of local ecological knowledge.

A series of presentations and case studies from Kenya and Israel will showcase faith-led environmental initiatives that could be adapted and replicated in other communities.

The programme also includes discussions on sacred land, indigenous ecological wisdom and climate resilience, as participants identify practical measures to strengthen environmental stewardship at the community level.

On Tuesday, the dialogue will shift towards implementation, with a focus on partnerships, institutional commitments and mechanisms for sustaining climate action beyond the conference.

Dr Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on mobilising faith and community leadership for a climate-resilient future.

Representatives from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), environmental organisations and faith-based networks will also discuss how partnerships can support sustained action.

The forum is expected to culminate in a joint interfaith communiqué outlining shared messages and calls to action, with participants seeking to establish commitments that can translate the discussions into practical environmental initiatives.

The organisers have framed the dialogue around four pillars: values, responsibility, action and continuity, with emphasis on ensuring that commitments made during the meeting are followed by concrete activities and lasting partnerships.

The initiative comes amid growing calls for climate responses that engage communities directly and draw on local knowledge, social networks and institutions capable of influencing behaviour at the grassroots.