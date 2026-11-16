Interswitch, UBA Kenya Partner to Expand Verve Card Access

NAIROBI, November 16, 2026 – Interswitch has partnered with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Kenya to issue Verve payment cards to the bank’s customers, expanding access to the domestic card payment scheme across Kenya.

The partnership will enable UBA Kenya customers to use Verve cards for cash withdrawals and everyday payments across a network of more than 2,000 Interswitch-connected ATMs, participating merchants and other payment acceptance points.

Verve, Interswitch’s domestic payment card scheme, is designed for African markets and provides financial institutions with an alternative to international card schemes.

The partnership is expected to expand payment options for UBA customers while strengthening the reach of locally developed payment infrastructure.

Interswitch said eligible domestic transactions settled in local currency could help reduce unnecessary foreign exchange conversions and associated currency exposure, potentially lowering costs across the payments ecosystem.

The partnership also forms part of Interswitch’s broader strategy to build an interoperable payments network connecting banks, SACCOs, merchants and ATMs through domestic infrastructure.

Geoffrey Njuguna, Managing Director of Interswitch Kenya, said the partnership would strengthen Verve’s presence in the Kenyan market and expand access to convenient card payments.

He said a stronger domestic card scheme could improve the efficiency of the payments ecosystem while supporting local-currency settlements for eligible transactions.

UBA Kenya Executive Director Joseph Adedotun said the partnership reflected the bank’s commitment to expanding payment choices and making banking more accessible and convenient.

He said the introduction of Verve cards would give customers access to a wider network of ATMs and payment acceptance points.

Adedotun added that the partnership demonstrated the importance of collaboration and locally developed payment infrastructure in building a more connected and inclusive financial ecosystem.

Interswitch said it would continue developing Verve through innovations including tokenisation, contactless technology and online payment acceptance, extending its capabilities across physical and digital payment channels.