NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement has unveiled an extensive United States tour featuring town hall meetings, engagements with Gen Z groups and meetings with elected officials as the political outfit seeks to expand its reach beyond Kenya.

The movement has scheduled a series of activities across several American states between November 21 and December 7, with Kenyan diaspora communities expected to be at the centre of the engagements.

The tour will take Sifuna and his team to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, Texas, Seattle and California, where they will hold public meetings, community dinners and political discussions.

According to the itinerary released by the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), the tour will begin on November 21 with the opening of an LMM office in Hackettstown, New Jersey, at noon.

The team will then travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, on November 22, where it will attend a church service at Grace Community Church before holding a town hall meeting at The Palace Center between 2pm and 6pm.

On November 23, the movement will hold a community dinner at Spark Hotel in Maryland, beginning at 7:30pm.

The programme will continue on November 24 with a meeting on East African politics and policy at 10am in Maryland, followed by lunch with Afri Thrive and elected officials from the state.

A formal dinner is also scheduled for 7pm at the same hotel.

The following day, the delegation will hold a brunch with DMV women before meeting members of the 6.25 Movement and Gen Z Movement between noon and 1:20pm.

Another town hall meeting is scheduled for 7pm.

Sifuna’s team targets Gen Z and diaspora leaders

One of the notable aspects of the tour is the planned engagement with the 6.25 Movement and Gen Z Movement, groups whose participation could provide an opportunity for discussions around youth participation, governance and political accountability.

The movement will then head to Dallas, Texas, where a Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled for November 27 at Mar Thoma Event Center.

In Houston, the team will hold a women’s caucus on November 29 before conducting another town hall meeting at Sheraton Hotel between 4pm and 8pm.

The US tour will continue to Washington State in December, with activities planned in the Seattle area on December 3 and 4.

The programme includes church services at Kenya Community International Church and Life Church International in Federal Way, alongside a gala dinner at Aura Event Center in Renton and a town hall meeting at Pabla Punjabi in Federal Way.

On December 5, the movement will travel to San Francisco, California, for a town hall meeting at Broadway Event Hall between noon and 4pm.

A gala dinner will follow at Oakland Marriott City Center between 7pm and 9pm.

The final listed engagement will be a dinner in Silicon Valley on December 7, scheduled to begin at 5pm.

The tour comes as Sifuna and his allies continue building the Linda Mwananchi Movement’s political identity amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement has increasingly presented itself as a platform for ordinary citizens, with its messaging focusing on public accountability, governance and the involvement of young people in political decision-making.

Diaspora communities have also become increasingly relevant in Kenya’s political and economic landscape because of their contributions through remittances, investment and participation in national debates.

The tour is expected to provide an opportunity for the movement to explain its political agenda, interact with supporters abroad and build relationships with Kenyans interested in developments back home.