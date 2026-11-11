IEBC begins 14-day test for 105 parties ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to scrutinise how political parties will select candidates for the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a process that could shape the political fortunes of thousands of aspirants.

The commission has received nomination rules from 105 fully registered political parties and will now conduct a 14-day review to determine whether they meet legal requirements.

The review comes ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election, with party primaries expected to be a key battleground for politicians seeking elective seats.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission would examine the rules to ensure compliance with the Constitution, the Elections Act and other relevant regulations.

“The compliance status of each political party will be determined upon conclusion of the review,” IEBC stated, clarifying that receiving the rules does not automatically mean they have been approved.

The commission will assess how parties intend to select their candidates, including eligibility requirements, nomination methods, participation of party members, gender inclusion and representation of special interest groups.

IEBC will also examine how political parties plan to resolve disputes that may arise during nominations, a process that often determines who secures the party ticket to contest for elective positions.

Under Section 27(2A) of the Elections Act, the commission is required to review the nomination rules within 14 days and issue certificates of compliance to parties that meet the required standards.

Parties whose rules fail to meet the legal requirements will be required to make amendments before they can be approved.

The submission deadline was November 6, 2026, following certification of the rules by the Registrar of Political Parties on October 30.

IEBC said the process was aimed at promoting transparent, fair and credible party nominations ahead of the 2027 elections.

The commission maintained that only fully registered political parties were eligible to submit their nomination rules.