Hitayezu, Kamaisi set for Kisii Showdown as NCBA Open attracts 61 golfers

KISII, Kenya, Nov 12 – Rwanda’s Jean D’Amour Hitayezu, John Kamaisi and Elvis Muigua headline a field of 61 golfers expected to compete in the NCBA Kisii Open, also known as the Shabana Trophy, at Kisii Sports Club from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15.

Hitayezu heads to Kisii following his victory at the NCBA Manchester Salver at Eldoret Club last weekend, where he beat compatriot Jacques Byiringiro by three shots. Hitayezu finished one under par, while Byiringiro returned a two-over-par score.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament will offer KES 500,000 in prize money, alongside points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Order of Merit.

Kamaisi, who plays out of Nakuru Golf Club, will be among the leading challengers. Currently second in the 2026 KAGC Player Ranking, he has won the NCBA Kiambu Open and NCBA Kabete Open this season.

Muigua of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club is another contender to watch. Ranked third in the standings, he has claimed two KAGC titles this season, including the NCBA Railway Invitation.

Other notable entries include Eugine Wafula, ranked fifth in the KAGC standings, Byiringiro and Felix Dusabe of Limuru Country Club, Amos Odongo and Elly Limo of Golf Park Golf Club, Isaac Makokha of Kenya Railway Golf Club, and Kevin Anyien of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Host-club representation will include Geoffrey Karioki, currently ranked 24th in the KAGC Order of Merit, who will be seeking to make the most of home-course advantage.

Elsewhere, the race for places in the 2026 NCBA Grand Finale enters its final stage on Saturday during the monthly mug competition at Nandi Bears Club.

The event will serve as the last qualifying opportunity ahead of the Grand Finale scheduled for November 28 at Karen Country Club.

More than 100 golfers are expected to compete, with qualification places available for the overall gross winner, men’s gross winner, ladies’ gross winner, Division Two men’s and ladies’ winners, Division Three winner and leading junior.

Meanwhile, the junior golf calendar continues at Kitale Golf Club, which will host the NCBA North Rift Junior Open from Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15.