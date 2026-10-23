Heartbreak for Gor fans as club makes venue update on league tie against Bandari

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s FKF Premier League match against Bandari will not be held at 7:00 pm as earlier planned, the club have announced.

The match, scheduled for Nyayo Stadium, will now be played at 4:15 pm following an objection by Sports Kenya.

“The adjustment follows Sports Kenya’s (Stadia management) decision not to approve use of the facility at night, citing a rule that prohibits match-day usage within less than 24 hours between two matches. We appreciate your understanding,” the club said in a statement.

The hosts had earlier scheduled the tie for Saturday night following a fan poll, which favoured the timing over an early evening kickoff.

K’Ogalo‘s opening tie to the season, against Murang’a Seal, was played on a Monday night (October 13), attracting a commendable number of fans, some of who were coming from work.

‘Night football’ was a common fixture in 2010-2012 — popularly referred to the SuperSport Broadcast era — before it all plummeted along with the dwindling standards and withdrawal of the broadcaster.

The opening game of last season between Tusker and KCB FC was held at 7 am at the Kasarani Stadium, eliciting excitement among Kenyan fans on the return of such matches.

However, due to lack of proper stadia and logistical nightmares, no other match was held in the late evenings.