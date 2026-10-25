Harambee Stars dynamo Bajaber outlines key target after joining Sakaja’s Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Nairobi United’s new signing Mohammed Bajaber has underlined his ambition to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with the club.

The Harambee Stars forward has promised to contribute a lot of goals and assists to ensure the dream comes to fruition for him and the rest of his new teammates.

“I think I’ll bring goals, assists, composure in the final third and I’d say chance creation as well as experience. I’ve won a league before and I think we have the team to win the league this season and hopefully we will,” Bajaber said.

The youngster signed on the dotted line for Naibois over the weekend, ending speculation over his future after his departure from Tanzania’s Simba SC at the end of last season.

The former Nairobi City Stars and Kenya Police marksman said joining Patrick Aussems’ side was a no-brainer after the club’s top honchos laid out their vision and his envisaged role in it.

“This club has a lot of ambition and I was listening to the project from the chairman, from the CEO and this club really wants to achieve greatness and I want to be part of that. It was easy to say yes and have a lot of success. Talking to the coach, he really had a big influence on me choosing Nairobi United,” Bajaber revealed.

The Johnson Sakaja-owned side are yet to win a game in the 2026/27 season, drawing 2-2 with KCB on October 11 before a goalless stalemate with Shabana last weekend.

Bajaber is, however, convinced that the side will soon be firing on all cylinders as they come to grips with Aussems’ philosophy.

“I think we just have to stick together and it will come to pass. I’ll give my all for the badge and for the goals of the team. I think that’s the most important thing. Hopefully we’ll achieve what we set out to achieve. Just continue supporting us. Continue coming to the games and back us to win the league because we’ll need your support,” he said to the fans.

Bajaber is the second free agent to join the club this week following the arrival of former Gor Mahia defender Alphonce Omija from Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

Naibois’ next match is against APS Bomet on Sunday afternoon.