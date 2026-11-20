NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has handed the Judiciary title documents for the Supreme Court premises and an adjoining parking parcel, a year after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki directed the Ministry of Lands to resolve the institution’s land ownership documentation.

Wahome presented three title documents to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday during the 2026 State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) presentation by Chief Justice Martha Koome, attended by Kindiki.

The handover included the title for the land occupied by the Supreme Court building in Nairobi, an adjoining parcel designated for parking and a separate property in Kapsabet.

Speaking during the presentation, Wahome disclosed that the ministry had discovered the Supreme Court did not have a title deed while processing documentation for the neighbouring parcel, which had been used as a marketplace.

“And it obviously became a security issue,” she said.

Wahome presented the original lease and certificate of lease for Nairobi Block 28/760, measuring 1.505 hectares, where the Supreme Court is situated.

The second set of documents relates to Nairobi Block 28/761, an adjoining parcel measuring 0.4759 hectares intended for parking. The land had previously been claimed by the Nairobi County Assembly.

The third title relates to a separate parcel in Kapsabet, measuring 0.7736 hectares.

“There are three titles, actually. I have one title for the Supreme Court. I have one title for the parking. And I have another title. We are working towards ensuring that the judiciary gets the title,” Wahome said.

She added that the documents had been prepared in the name of the Judicial Service Commission, departing from the previous arrangement under which titles were prepared in the name of the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury.

“I think the Judiciary needs to know, we prepared the titles in the name of the Judicial Service Commission instead of previous arrangement where we were preparing in the name of CS Treasury,” she said.

Wahome also said the ministry was working to secure title documentation for other Judiciary properties.

Kindiki’s earlier directive

The handover follows a directive issued by Kindiki during the 2025 State of the Judiciary presentation on November 21, when he instructed Wahome to ensure the Judiciary received its title deed before Christmas that year.

“My sister Alice, you must give the Judiciary their title deed before Christmas this year,” Kindiki said at the time.

The directive followed concerns raised by Koome over the process of securing ownership documents for Judiciary land.

Although the documents were eventually presented at the 2026 ceremony, the handover came nearly a year after the deadline set by the Deputy President.

New Supreme Court building

The acquisition of the titles is expected to support the Judiciary’s plans to expand its infrastructure, including the construction of new Supreme Court and Court of Appeal buildings.

Koome said the release of the two titles would pave the way for the planned developments, with the existing Supreme Court building earmarked for conversion into a museum.

The handover of the parking parcel is also expected to address space and security concerns around the court complex.