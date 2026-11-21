NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Government is accelerating construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway, with completed sections expected to be opened to motorists before Christmas to ease congestion along the busy Nairobi–Nakuru route.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport said the move would allow motorists travelling upcountry during the festive season to use sections of the expanded highway as contractors continue working on the remaining portions.

“The Government is fast-tracking works on the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway, with sections set to be opened to motorists ahead of the Christmas festivities to ease traffic congestion, enhance mobility and facilitate smoother journeys,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The planned opening comes as thousands of Kenyans prepare to travel from Nairobi to the Rift Valley, Western Kenya and neighbouring regions for the December holidays, a period when the Nairobi–Nakuru highway traditionally experiences heavy traffic.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has previously indicated that the Rironi–Naivasha section, measuring about 60 kilometres, would be accessible to motorists by Christmas 2026.

During an inspection of the works in November, Chirchir said sections that had received the initial layer of tarmac would be temporarily opened to traffic before contractors returned to apply the final asphalt layer.

“But before we do that, we’ll be opening this for traffic for a while in the coming weeks before we do the final layer,” he said.

The first layer of Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) has already been laid at Lari, marking a key milestone in the construction of the highway.

Chirchir said the Government had deployed additional equipment to accelerate the works, including 10 asphalt paving machines, with five operating from the Rironi side and another five from Naivasha.

He said the additional machinery would help contractors increase the pace of tarmacking, with the aim of covering about one kilometre daily on the targeted sections.

The project had initially been expected to meet an October 30 deadline for the Rironi–Naivasha stretch, but the timeline was pushed to December after construction delays.

Chirchir attributed some of the setbacks to difficulties in securing adequate supplies of bitumen, a key material used in road construction. He said geopolitical developments and supply chain disruptions had affected availability and slowed progress.

The Government has also urged motorists to exercise caution when using sections that remain under construction, follow instructions from traffic marshals and observe road safety regulations.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has specifically advised drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and pay attention to signage and construction activity along the corridor.

The wider Rironi–Mau Summit project is expected to improve transport links between Nairobi, the Rift Valley and western Kenya, while supporting the movement of passengers and goods along the Northern Corridor.

President William Ruto officially launched the project at Manguo, near Rironi, in November 2025. Its implementation forms part of efforts to expand the major transport artery and address persistent congestion on the route.

Although the opening of completed sections is expected to provide some relief during the Christmas travel rush, construction will continue on unfinished sections and associated infrastructure, including works at the Naivasha Junction interchange