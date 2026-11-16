Government probes looting of refugee offices in Dadaab

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – The Government has appealed for calm in Hagadera, Dadaab, following the destruction and looting of Department of Refugee Services offices allegedly by a group of refugee youth.

Acting Commissioner for Refugee Affairs Mercy Mwasaru warned against retaliatory attacks, urging both refugee and host communities to exercise restraint as security agencies investigate the incident.

The Government’s appeal follows the destruction of a government office block at the DRS offices on November 14, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mwasaru said the incident threatened peaceful coexistence between the two communities and disrupted infrastructure established to serve both refugees and their hosts.

She urged community leaders, elders and youth representatives to discourage retaliation and reject inflammatory information that could escalate tensions.

“No individual or group should take it into their own hands,” Mwasaru said, adding that those found responsible would be held accountable under Kenyan law.

Security agencies are pursuing investigations aimed at recovering stolen property and identifying those involved in the incident.

The DRS has also called on members of the public with relevant information to report it confidentially to the National Police Service or DRS officials.

The Government maintained that protecting peace in Hagadera was a shared responsibility of all residents.