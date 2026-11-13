Government Pledges Better Fishing Infrastructure, Security in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Fishermen in Busia County are set to benefit from improved fishing infrastructure, enhanced security on Lake Victoria and better access to markets following fresh government commitments to address challenges facing the sector.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the government was prioritising the blue economy through investments in modern fish landing sites, cold storage facilities and increased deployment of security officers to protect fishing communities.

Speaking in Budalangi, Busia County, during a meeting with Beach Management Unit (BMU) members representing 20 beaches, Omollo said fishermen had for years received inadequate attention despite their contribution to food security, employment creation and the economy.

He said the government was determined to ensure fishing communities benefited from development programmes in the same way as farmers in the tea, coffee, dairy and sugarcane sectors.

“For the first time, we have a President who recognises that fishermen deserve the same attention as tea farmers, dairy farmers, sugarcane farmers and other producers. Development must benefit every Kenyan, regardless of where they come from or what they do for a living,” Omollo said.

The PS revealed that two of Busia County’s 20 beaches were being developed into modern fish landing sites as part of efforts to improve fish handling, storage and access to markets.

The facilities, which will include cold storage infrastructure, electricity and water, are expected to help fishermen preserve their catch, reduce post-harvest losses and negotiate better prices.

He said the government was undertaking similar projects in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties to strengthen the fisheries value chain around Lake Victoria.

“We cannot continue investing in other agricultural sectors while leaving fishermen behind. If we are supporting tea farmers, coffee farmers and sugarcane farmers, then we must equally support those whose livelihoods depend on fishing,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Omollo announced plans to increase the deployment of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers in Busia County and provide additional safety and patrol boats to strengthen security on Lake Victoria.

He noted that fishermen continued to face challenges, including cross-border disputes involving Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen, theft of fishing equipment and threats to their safety while carrying out their activities.

The government will also work with BMU leadership to facilitate the provision of adequate life jackets and improve access to safety boats to minimise accidents and protect fishermen.

“We have agreed with our security leadership that we must increase the number of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers deployed here and provide additional safety boats. Our fishermen should be able to go about their work without fear of harassment or insecurity,” Omollo said.

The PS further called for improved management of the county’s four fishermen’s cooperatives, urging their leadership to embrace accountability and sound financial management.

He said cooperative officials would require training to ensure members’ contributions were properly managed and utilised to support their economic activities, including accessing loans and purchasing fishing equipment.

Omollo also urged fishermen to strengthen their cooperatives, saying well-managed organisations would enable members to invest, repay loans and create economic opportunities for others.

On government service delivery, he directed chiefs, assistant chiefs and other National Government Administration Officers to ensure residents accessed services without discrimination or favouritism.

He particularly called for the removal of additional vetting requirements previously imposed on residents of border counties seeking national identity cards, saying Busia residents deserved equal treatment with citizens in other parts of the country.

“A Kenyan living in Busia should not be subjected to more questions or additional requirements when applying for an identity card than someone living in Nairobi or Kericho. Government services must be provided equally, without discrimination or favouritism,” he said.

The PS directed national government administrators to regularly hold public barazas at village, sub-location and location levels to engage residents, explain government programmes and address issues affecting communities.

Omollo also urged BMU leaders to communicate the resolutions of the meeting to their respective beaches to ensure fishermen were aware of the government’s commitments.

He said the development agenda under President William Ruto’s administration was aimed at ensuring historically underserved communities, including those dependent on fishing, received their fair share of national resources.

He also declared his support for Ruto’s bid for a second term in the August 10, 2027 General Election, urging Busia residents to register as voters and participate in the electoral process.