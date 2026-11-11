Gospel Powerhouse Kirk Franklin Drops 14th Album, “I Am Who I Am”

Award-winning artist, songwriter, producer, and music icon Kirk Franklin releases his much-anticipated fourteenth full-length solo album, I Am What I Am, via Uptown Records. The double-disc project features a studio side and a live side, and explores the duality of who Kirk is as a gospel legend and genre-bending multi-generational talent. Connecting with a vast audience the focus track is “Hope In You” featuring Davido. Listen HERE.

While staying true to his gospel roots, Kirk experiments with new sounds and genres across the album, pushing musical boundaries with songs featuring Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, and more. The project includes appearances from Karen Clark Sheard, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, Tim Rogers, Davido, and Tobe Nwigwe. The 14-track collection showcases two complementary sides of his artistry: seven live recordings rooted in the choir-driven gospel sound that first captivated audiences and seven studio tracks embracing his boundary-pushing musical vision.

A standout track from the album, “Hope In You” features Afrobeats superstar Davido – it heralds the arrival of his much-anticipated fourteenth full-length solo album, I Am What I Am, available today.

The album also features, “This Time,” interpolating Mandrill’s “Children Of The Sun.” Soul overflows from a steeple-sized chantable chorus driven by Kirk’s uncontainable energy. Meanwhile, multiplatinum Memphis, TN hip-hop powerhouse GloRilla channels the same spirit with upbeat bars laced tightly with her quotable wordplay. “This Time” notably showcases another side of the superstar rapper’s artistry, illuminating her versatility on the beat.

Kirk initially preceded, I Am What I Am. with “Thank You For Everything,” featuring gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters, which has since become the fastest growing record at Gospel radio. Kirk also performed the song at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards for its live television debut, while the accompanying video made its broadcast debut on BET Her.

Earlier this year, Variety broke the news that Kirk locked down a partnership with Uptown Records in conjunction with his own Fo Yo Soul Entertainment and TRIBL Music Group.