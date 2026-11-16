Gor Mahia warned of thorough thrashing by AFC Leopards in next edition of Mashemeji Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2026 – AFC Leopards secretary general Isaac Mulindi has warned Gor Mahia to expect a thrashing when the two teams meet on December 6 in a FKF Premier League tie.

Mulindi says the felines are baying for K’Ogalo’s blood and will score at least three goals against their bitter arch-rivals.

“We are looking forward to the match against Gor Mahia where for sure we are going to beat them…three goals at least. First off, we face Migori Youth next weekend…we know they are their siblings and then on December 6th we meet our bitter rivals where we expect nothing but victory,” the secretary general said.

Mulindi further said the 12-time league champions are a different breed this time round, having fallen short of their 13th title in the preceding season.

“We have a solid defence, six clean sheets says a lot about our defence. In goal we have Ikaara (Tom), in front of him, there is Otiala Kevin Luke and Lwangu (Tadeo) beside him…Kaycee (Odhiambo) on the other side. It will be difficult to score against us. In attack, you can always expect us to score,” he said.

Ingwe beat K’Ogalo in the first leg of the Mashemeji Derby on December 7 at the Nyayo Stadium, Julius Masaba scoring in the first half for Fred Ambani’s charges.

However, Charles Akonnor’s side turned the tables on their eternal rivals in the reverse fuixture on April 26 this year, Chris Alpha Onyango scoring in the second half to earn maximum points.

Eventually, Gor added a 22nd crown after finishing top of the log with 69 points, five more than Leopards.

With seven matches gone in the current season, the title race is slowly taking shape with KCB, Gor, Leopards and Kenya Police occupying the top four – all separated by at least a point.

The bankers lead the way with 14 points, one more than the two arch-rivals – albeit Gor occupy second by virtue of a better goal difference.

Police, meanwhile, sit fourth with 12 points.