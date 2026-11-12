Gor Mahia boss crowned best coach in FKF Premier League

By: Omondi Onyatta 1 min read
Gor Mahia boss crowned best coach in FKF Premier League
Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor celebrates with his Coach of the Month trophy. PHOTO/SPORTPESA PREMIER LEAGUE

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has been crowned the best in the FKF Premier League for the month of October.

Akonnor beat other competitors for the crown after an impeccable start to the 2026/27 campaign in which they won their first four games.

It began with a 4-2 thrashing of Murang’a Seal at the Nyayo Stadium on October 13, before nicking past APS Bomet with a 1-0 win in Homa Bay, four days later.

A week later, Alpha Onyango scored his third goal of the season as Akonnor’s charges dispatched Bandari 1-0 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Four days later, at the Bukhungu Stadium, David ‘Messi’ Okoth turned up big with a cracker of a goal as Gor beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 to continue their unbeaten run.

Since then, the record FKF Premier League champions have lost won and drawn once — a 2-1 defeat to KCB in Embu, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nairobi United at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga.

More on this story

  1. Bankers bankrupted in midfield as experienced talisman set for lengthy injury layoff
  2. KCB defender to face ‘Lion’s’ wrath after sending off against Gor Mahia
  3. ‘Messi’ the saviour as Gor beat Homeboyz to maintain perfect league run
  4. Gor coach to make squad changes for midweek clash against Kakamega Homeboyz
  5. About to get hotter? ‘Man on fire’ Alpha Onyango tipped to get better for Gor
Omondi Onyatta

Omondi Onyatta