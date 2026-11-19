NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Golfers will have their final opportunity to qualify for the 2026 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale when the event heads to Kisii Golf Club this Saturday.

The Kisii Golf Club Mug marks the last qualifying leg of the season, with successful players securing places in the Grand Finale scheduled for November 28 at Karen Country Club.

The season-ending tournament will bring together qualifiers from across the country to compete for top honours and a share of the prize purse.

The overall gross winner, overall male winner and overall lady winner will each receive Sh130,000. The male and lady runners-up will take home Sh80,000 each, while third-place finishers in both categories will receive Sh50,000.

Fourth-place finishers will earn Sh30,000 each, with the junior winner set to receive Sh25,000.

The 2026 series has featured tournaments at various golf clubs across the country, attracting players from different age groups and skill levels.

Meanwhile, attention will also shift to Nyahururu Sports Club, which hosts the NCBA Altitude Challenge from Friday, November 20, to Sunday, November 22, as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) season approaches its conclusion.

The 54-hole tournament has attracted 56 players competing for a share of the Sh500,000 prize pool and crucial points in the KAGC Order of Merit standings.

Jean D’Amour Hitayezu will be among the leading contenders after winning consecutive tournaments in Kisii and Nandi over the past two weeks. He will be seeking a third successive victory in Nyahururu.

Geoffrey Karioki, who finished second in Kisii, is also in the field, alongside Elvis Muigua, John Kamaisi, Isaac Makokha and Kevin Anyien.

In junior golf, the NCBA US Kids Golf Fall Local Tour in Mombasa will conclude on Sunday, November 22, with its Tour Championship at Vipingo Ridge.

The tournament will bring the Mombasa leg of the junior circuit to a close, with young golfers competing for honours in the final event of the tour.