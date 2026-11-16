Global Parliamentary Summit on hunger and malnutrition kicks off in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Kenya is today hosting the Third Global Parliamentary Summit on Hunger and Malnutrition, bringing together lawmakers and stakeholders from across the world to discuss strategies for tackling food insecurity.

The two-day summit, which runs until Tuesday, marks the first time the global gathering is being held on African soil.

Mandera West MP Adan Yusuf Haji says the meeting will provide an opportunity for countries to strengthen partnerships and develop parliamentary interventions to address hunger.

Haji has called on governments to increase investment in food security, particularly through the promotion of indigenous crops and traditional food systems.

He says countries must prioritise local food production to reduce dependence on external supplies.

The summit is being organised by the Parliament of Kenya in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.