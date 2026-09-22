Global Learning Povert Experts Urge Evidence-to-Policy Shift Edu

Urgent need for policy reforms to address global learning poverty.

The paper, previewed at the 6th Biennial Education

Eed at the 6th Biennial Education Evidence for Action (EE4A) and EDF-Kenya Conference at the University of Embu, calls for immediate adoption of proven interventions to strengthen foundational literacy and ensure children are not lo



Urgent need for policy reforms to address global learning poverty.

The paper, previewed at the 6th Biennial Education

Eed at the 6th Biennial Education Evidence for Action (EE4A) and EDF-Kenya Conference at the University of Embu, calls for immediate adoption of proven interventions to strengthen foundational literacy and ensure children are not lo



