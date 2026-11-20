NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has defected from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), adding to a growing list of lawmakers abandoning the ruling outfit.

Wangari, who also serves as a member of the Speaker’s Panel, switched allegiance to DCP on Friday after being received by Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence.

Announcing the defection, Gachagua said the lawmaker had received instructions from her constituents to join DCP and use the party as her political vehicle in the 2027 General Election.

“Hon. Martha has received express instructions from the people of Gilgil to join the party of the moment, DCP, and use it to vie for her seat in 2027,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President urged Wangari to prepare for the party’s nominations scheduled for March next year, signalling that DCP intends to begin its candidate selection process ahead of the next election.

He described her arrival as a boost to the party’s growing membership and reiterated that DCP remained open to politicians seeking an alternative political platform.

Wangari’s defection comes days after Gachagua received three other sitting MPs who abandoned UDA for DCP: Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

The three lawmakers were received at Wamunyoro on November 17, with Gachagua describing the political developments as a defining moment for Mt Kenya politics.

“All politics is local. A defining moment for Mlima politics,” he said at the time.

He also declared that DCP was open to politicians joining the party without conditions.

“I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally,” he said.

Gachagua announced that the party’s recruitment window would remain open until December 31, 2026, giving politicians time to leave their existing parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

He further claimed that DCP had grown from 19 members to 25 following the latest political movements and expressed confidence that it would attract more elected leaders.

“The DCP team has grown from 19 members to 25. I have no doubt that we will have 60 MPs by next year,” he said.

Wangari’s entry adds to DCP’s efforts to establish itself as an alternative political vehicle in the Mt Kenya region, which was a key support base for President Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

Other prominent politicians who have joined the party include Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate his political influence in the region following his fallout with Ruto and subsequent impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024.

The former Deputy President has increasingly positioned DCP as a rallying point for leaders seeking to challenge UDA’s influence in the region ahead of the 2027 polls.