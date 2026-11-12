Ghana kick-start Afcon 2027 bid despite Ayew penalty miss

ACCRA, Ghana, November 12, 2026 – Ghana belatedly kick-started their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign with a 2-0 home win over Somalia.

The Black Stars had lost their opening two Group C matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia, leading to the departure of coach Carlos Queiroz by mutual consent.

Ghana women’s coach Kim Bjorkegren was placed in interim charge for this month’s double-header against the Ocean Stars, with the West Africans in danger of missing a second successive edition of the Afcon finals.

The hosts were given a chance to take an early lead in Sekondi-Takoradi after Alidu Seidu was pulled down in the box, but Jordan Ayew’s 14th-minute penalty was saved by Somalia goalkeeper Ibrahim Hussein.

Ghana did go ahead in first-half stoppage time when Mohammed Salisu headed Mohammed Kudus’s deep corner back across goal and Jonas Adjetey nodded in from six yards out.

Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the Black Stars’ advantage just after the hour mark when his shot from inside the box squirmed under Hussein and over the line.

The result puts the four-time continental champions three points behind Ivory Coast and The Gambia, who meet in Bouake at 19:00 GMT.

Cameroon and Senegal are also in action later on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa opened the scoring as DR Congo continued their perfect start with a 3-1 win over Sierra Leone in Kinshasa.

The Leopards are on nine points at the top of Group E, five points ahead of Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea after those two sides drew 0-0.

Nigeria were handed a boost after Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau could only manage a 1-1 draw in their away tie against Madagascar in neutral Morocco.

The Super Eagles trail Guinea-Bissau by four points ahead of their home game against Tanzania on Friday (16:00 GMT).

Tanzania are assured of a place at Afcon 2027 as tournament co-hosts, with the other three sides battling for one qualification spot.