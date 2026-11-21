NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected in Kenya next week for a three-day official visit that will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and deepening diplomatic ties between Nairobi and Berlin.

Steinmeier will be in the country from November 24 to 26, with his programme expected to include high-level discussions with President William Ruto, visits to technology and healthcare initiatives, and engagements with civil society representatives.

According to the National Accreditation Centre, the visit will cover Nairobi and Naivasha, with the German Head of State expected to be received by President Ruto at State House on Wednesday, November 25.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks before addressing the media, followed by a luncheon hosted in honour of the visiting President.

The discussions are expected to provide an opportunity for the two countries to review their longstanding partnership and explore areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, skills development, migration, climate action and security cooperation.

Steinmeier’s itinerary will also include a visit to Tatu City, where he is expected to tour a mobile healthcare initiative operated by Zuri Health, as well as Call Centre International Kenya and CareerBox, organisations associated with the country’s growing digital services and skills development sectors.

The German President is also scheduled to visit Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre, which promotes arts and creative opportunities for children and young people.

On Thursday, November 26, Steinmeier will travel to Naivasha, where he is expected to visit Crescent Island before holding discussions with representatives of Kenyan civil society. He is scheduled to depart for Germany later in the day.

He will be accompanied by a German business delegation, reflecting Berlin’s interest in expanding commercial partnerships with Kenya and strengthening the presence of German enterprises in the region.

More than 120 German companies operate in Kenya, making the country an important economic partner for Germany in East Africa.

The two countries have cooperation frameworks covering climate change, energy, agriculture, sustainable development, education and vocational training. They also signed a migration and mobility partnership in 2024 aimed at facilitating skilled labour mobility and addressing Germany’s workforce needs.

The visit forms part of Steinmeier’s broader African tour, which will also take him to Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana between November 22 and 26.

It will be his final African tour as German President, having served two five-year terms since assuming office in March 2017. Germany is scheduled to elect his successor in January 2027.