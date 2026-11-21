NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21- DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that joining President William Ruto’s UDA party instead of maintaining an independent political vehicle was one of the biggest mistakes he made while in government.

Gachagua said the decision weakened his political position and left him unable to protect his interests when his relationship with Ruto deteriorated, eventually leading to his removal from office.

Speaking while hosting a delegation from Gatundu North at his Wamunyoro residence, the former Deputy President recalled how he entered into a political agreement with Ruto when the President already had his own party, arguing that he should have maintained a separate political outfit.

“We ran into trouble by going to a wedding in someone else’s vehicle. When we got to the venue, he told us to get down, and we ran into problems,” Gachagua said.

He used the analogy to explain why he believes politicians should have their own parties rather than depend on political vehicles controlled by others.

According to Gachagua, having an independent party with more than 100 MPs would have given him greater bargaining power and made it difficult for Ruto to sideline him.

“If we had a party, with more than 100 members of parliament, this Kasongo would be respecting us,” he said.

Gachagua further claimed that he could still be serving as Deputy President had he maintained his own political party instead of joining UDA.

“Even if I made an agreement with him while he had UDA, if we had our own party, up to today I would still be in office,” he added.

The DCP leader said his new party would give him the political independence he lacked during his time in government, allowing him to negotiate from a position of strength and protect the interests of his supporters.

“Now we have our own vehicle, and that’s how we’ll get there, get into government, and protect our affairs inside,” he declared.

He also outlined his party’s priorities, promising to push for legislation that protects farmers, traders and other economic groups.

Gachagua said the party would focus on better laws covering tea, coffee, milk, avocados, macadamia, businesses and livestock feeds.

He called on supporters to elect more DCP candidates to Parliament, arguing that a strong parliamentary presence would give the party greater influence in government.

“We must have good representatives in Parliament from our party, with a large number of us,” he said.