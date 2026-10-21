Future Is Female Opens Applications for 2026 Mentorship Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The Future Is Female Mentorship Program has opened applications for its sixth edition, targeting female technology founders across Africa seeking to strengthen their communications, visibility and business growth strategies.

The programme, described as Africa’s first public relations and communications mentorship initiative dedicated exclusively to female tech founders, will accept applications until November 13, 2026, through the F6S platform.

Founder of the programme and Managing Director at Allison Worldwide, Claudine Moore, announced that the Top 25 finalists for the 2026 cohort will be unveiled at the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 19.

The summit, scheduled for November 18–20, will bring together fintech founders, investors, policymakers and innovation leaders from across the continent.

As part of its participation in the summit, the mentorship programme will also host a dedicated masterclass for female founders attending the event.

The session will focus on founder visibility, communications strategy and positioning businesses for growth, partnerships and investment.

Moore said the sixth edition marked a new chapter for the initiative, with expanded partnerships and additional support aimed at helping female entrepreneurs grow their businesses and strengthen their market presence.

“The relaunch of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program marks an exciting new chapter for the incredible community of African female founders we have built over the years,” Moore said.

Launched on Africa Day in 2020, the programme has received applications from 37 African countries, representing a 253 per cent increase compared with its inaugural year.

The 2026 edition will feature expanded partnerships across technology, media, venture capital, business development and innovation, providing finalists with additional mentorship, training and advisory support.

Previous supporters and partners have included Google for Startups Accelerator, Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund, TechCabal, Women Founders Africa Program and Africa Communications Week.

The initiative will offer complimentary virtual mentorship, including specialised masterclasses and tailored sessions designed to equip female founders with practical business communication skills.

Key areas of focus will include founder storytelling, brand positioning, media relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, audience engagement, personal branding, stakeholder communications and investor visibility.

The programme will also help participants develop communications strategies that support business expansion, strengthen their public profiles and attract potential investors and strategic partners.

Moore said the initiative was designed to build a stronger ecosystem in which female entrepreneurs can access the expertise and opportunities needed to succeed.

“The program has always been about more than mentorship; it is about creating an ecosystem where female founders can truly thrive,” she said.

“As we return in 2026 with expanded partnerships, broader industry expertise and new collaborators, we are excited to provide even greater support, opportunities and impact for finalists across Africa and beyond.”

The programme will give special consideration to startups operating in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and sustainability.

It will also prioritise businesses addressing the needs of African women and girls, reflecting the initiative’s focus on supporting female-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

The organisers said the expanded ecosystem partnerships would provide finalists with access to a broader range of industry expertise and professional networks.

The programme will continue working with F6S as its application platform partner and the Africa Fintech Summit as its partner for the announcement of the Top 25 finalists and the founder-focused masterclass.

Female technology founders interested in participating in the sixth edition can submit their applications through F6S before the November 13, 2026 deadline.

The finalists will be announced during the Africa Fintech Summit in Kigali on November 19, ahead of the programme’s mentorship and training activities.