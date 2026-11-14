Fuel prices remain unchanged as Govt spends KSh4.6bn on subsidY

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – The government has spent Sh4.6 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to cushion consumers against rising international petroleum prices.

The intervention has enabled the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to maintain pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene for the next 30 days.

In its monthly review released on Saturday, EPRA announced that the prices would remain unchanged between November 15 and December 14, 2026.

The decision was reached despite increases in the landed costs of all three petroleum products between September and October.

Diesel recorded the highest increase at 6.73 per cent, with its average landed cost rising from USD 1,065.38 to USD 1,137.09 per cubic metre.

Super Petrol increased by 6.11 per cent, while Kerosene registered a 0.71 per cent rise over the same period.

EPRA said the KSh4.6 billion intervention would help stabilise pump prices during the latest pricing cycle.