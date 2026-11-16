Fire Contained at Garment Factory Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed after a fire broke out late Sunday night at a garment factory in Mavoko, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The blaze prompted a multi-agency emergency response involving the Kenya Red Cross Society, Mavoko and Machakos County fire teams, Nairobi City County firefighters, the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Kenya Police.

The Kenya Red Cross said its Machakos Action Team joined the other agencies in responding to the incident, which was successfully contained.

“The fire has been contained, and no injuries were reported,” the humanitarian organisation said in an update.

The fire destroyed property valued at millions of shillings, although the exact extent of the losses had yet to be established.

The Kenya Red Cross said an assessment would be conducted later on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.