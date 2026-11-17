LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 17 – Uefa has finally identified a candidate to take on Gianni Infantino in next year’s Fifa presidential election.

Less than 48 hours before Wednesday night’s deadline, European football’s governing body announced that French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo had received the unanimous support of its executive committee.

A late surprise choice, Uefa claimed it had “full confidence in [him] to provide the leadership needed.”

But he is not the Frenchman some believe Uefa really wanted, as it seeks to remove Infantino in the wake of his failed plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Senior figures in European football were known to have hoped to persuade Arsene Wenger – Fifa’s head of global development – to stand against his own boss. Some felt that only he had the credibility and unifying potential to be able to pose a serious threat to Infantino’s plans for a fourth term.

But after the former Arsenal manager chose not to proceed, Uefa had no choice but to seek an alternative.

So just how credible a challenger is Diallo? Does Infantino’s position appear unassailable? And how could he still be stopped from winning another term?

‘A fantastic advocate for change’

An administrator who has worked in French football since 1992 and became FFF president in 2023, Diallo is not a household name. But he has at least ensured that Infantino will not be unopposed, and has already shown he is not afraid to stand up to him.

In September, Diallo claimed the Fifa president had “seriously damaged the image and unity of football”, and said “trust has been broken” over the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) sell-off plot.

Uefa vice-president Laura McAllister says Diallo is a “candidate who can instigate real, meaningful and lasting reform” within the governing body.

“We’ve always made it very clear that our objectives and motivations are driving culture change. That means wide-ranging, systemic reform of football governance rather than simply the replacement of an individual leader,” McAllister told BBC Sport.

“I’ve known Philippe since we were both elected to Uefa’s executive committee, and he’s an intelligent, honest, sharp-minded football person with an impressive experience of governance in one of the world’s football power-houses. Most importantly, he is a person of integrity… Philippe is a fantastic advocate for the change agenda that football needs, and I know his campaign will reflect that.”

Infantino remains the favourite to win a majority of the 211 votes, and is thought to have the support of most of Africa (54 members), Asia (47) and South America (10).

However, there are hopes at Uefa that Diallo – whose father was a Senegalese boxing champion who represented France in the 1960 Olympics – could enjoy significant support in parts of Africa and beyond.

Has Uefa lost momentum?

There remains uncertainty over precisely how many of Uefa’s full 55-strong membership will back Diallo however, It is thought that Uefa only approached him about standing in the past week, and senior officials at some European national associations have also told BBC Sport they are frustrated with the failure to find a higher-profile candidate sooner.

Speaking anonymously, one said they only learned about Diallo’s potential candidacy on Sunday, and that while they were supportive of him, “it would have been helpful if we’d had someone much earlier” and “a lot of eggs were put in the Wenger basket.”

They also made the point that Diallo was yet to publish a manifesto, and questioned whether he could really win.

Another expressed similar sentiments, saying Diallo was a good man, but “not seen as a heavyweight”. They claimed that Uefa had “lost the momentum. The process hasn’t been great. I really hope they’ve got a rabbit to pull out of the hat.”

Some also believe that a non-European candidate would have a much greater chance of unifying opposition against Infantino.

But McAllister remains optimistic: “I have no doubt whatsoever that we will collectively mount a powerful campaign with the objective of winning the election next March.

“The really critical period comes next, once candidate nominations close and eligibility checks are complete.”

Infantino win inevitable?

Despite high-profile critics like Germany manager Jurgen Klopp – who this week said “the opinion is unanimous that a change would make sense” – Infantino does appear to be in a position of strength.

As recently as August it all seemed very different when the heads of three confederations – Uefa, the Asian Football Confederation and Concacaf, which runs the game in North and Central America – signed a letter accusing the Fifa president of breaking trust “through deception”.

Amid an increasingly acrimonious civil war, Infantino seemed vulnerable. But the revolt against him then suffered some setbacks.

Uefa called off a threatened boycott of Fifa competitions, and then potential rivals such as Concacaf chief Victor Montagliani decided not to stand. Aleksander Ceferin chose to stand for a fourth term as Uefa president rather than challenge Infantino directly.

Meanwhile, Infantino’s position as the incumbent enabled him to embark on what has appeared to be a world tour, shoring up support. His chances of re-election received another major boost when he proposed to increase the amount of money handed out by Fifa for football development across the world by £2.6 billion.

Sheikh Salman, the head of the Asian Football Confederation, then performed a U-turn, endorsing Infantino, who soon after told the BBC he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football.

“I’m a professor of politics so I never assume that there’s a runaway favourite to win any election”, insists McAllister.

“There are plenty of twists and turns to come in this story between now and the election at Fifa’s Congress next year.

“As I’ve said all along, this is about structural change and a commitment to modernising the way in which football is governed so it benefits all who play and watch. Whoever wins the presidential election next year, that imperative will remain and we will hold the new president accountable for much-needed change.”

“The current weaknesses of global football governance have been brutally exposed of late. This has helped coalesce and unite opposition to Gianni Infantino, but also to articulate the widely-held demands that things must change.”

Potential trouble for Infantino?

So with just four months until the presidential election, where could Infantino still run into difficulties?

Litigation is arguably the most obvious. As part of its wider plan to remove Infantino, Uefa has filed court documents in the US, which includes a potential criminal complaint against him in Switzerland for alleged financial mismanagement.

So far, the legal action has not appeared to trouble him. But some senior figures in the European game remain hopeful it could still force Fifa to hand over evidence related to FFE that could prove damaging to Infantino’s re-election prospects.

The Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections means the spotlight could intensify in other ways too. Earlier this year, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee launched an inquiry into Infantino’s ties with US President Donald Trump. In September, a spokeswoman said Infantino and FIfa’s co-operation with the investigation had been “woefully inadequate.” But now, armed with extra powers, they could force him to hand over relevant documents or give evidence.

Under mounting pressure, Fifa has already agreed to make “key documents” relating to the FFE plan available to members of its council. Although they will have to travel to its Zurich base to do so, and access will be under “strict protocols”, Infantino’s critics believe this disclosure may reveal details that could increase the pressure on him before the election.

Recent months have seen a series of damaging stories emerge in the media about various aspects of Infantino’s leadership. So far they seem to have done little harm to his re-election chances, with Fifa claiming “it is evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine [him]”. But the scrutiny is likely to continue.

Could Infantino even be ruled ineligible to stand? According to Portuguese lawyer Miguel Maduro – a former head of Fifa’s governance committee – Infantino should not be allowed to be a candidate in the election as Fifa rules limit presidents to three terms. In 2022, Fifa’s Council agreed that his first period in office – between 2016 and 2019 – should not count as he was effectively completing the remainder of Blatter’s term after his resignation. But as Maduro has said, a national association or confederation would need to challenge this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Japan Football Association honorary president, Kozo Tashima, has announced his intention to stand, along with former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega. But with uncertainty over how much support either man will have, it seems Diallo is the challenger most likely to test the strength of Infantino’s supporter base. There is a danger that the vote against Infantino is split.

It has not gone unnoticed at Fifa that as recently as March, Diallo was quoted congratulating Infantino when the Fifa president visited Paris, external to highlight a mini-pitch programme and the need for more football infrastructure globally.

A lot has changed since then, however. And now the Frenchman has been tasked with finding a way of unseating Infantino, and becoming just the 10th Fifa president in its history.