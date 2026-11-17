NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Family Bank Group’s profit after tax rose 69 percent to Sh6.07 billion in the nine months ended September 2026, up from Sh3.60 billion recorded in a similar period last year, supported by higher interest income and growth in lending.

The lender’s unaudited financial results show that profit before tax increased by 62 percent to Sh7.26 billion from Sh4.50 billion, reflecting stronger income generation during the period.

Total operating income grew by 26 percent to Sh18.64 billion from Sh14.74 billion, largely driven by a 37 percent increase in net interest income to Sh15.02 billion.

Interest income rose to Sh22.03 billion from Sh17.72 billion, supported by increased earnings from loans and advances, as well as government securities.

Income from loans and advances stood at Sh13.14 billion, while interest earned from government securities amounted to Sh8.48 billion.

The bank’s non-interest income, which includes fees, commissions and foreign exchange earnings, declined slightly to Sh3.62 billion from Sh3.79 billion in September 2025.

Operating expenses increased by 11 percent to Sh11.39 billion from Sh10.24 billion, while loan loss provisions rose by 27 percent to Sh1.73 billion from Sh1.36 billion, pointing to higher provisioning against potential credit losses.

The increase in provisions comes as the bank’s gross non-performing loans rose to Sh18.93 billion from Sh15.60 billion a year earlier.

Net non-performing loans also increased to Sh5.93 billion from Sh3.32 billion, highlighting continued pressure on asset quality despite the growth in earnings.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded during the period, with total assets increasing by 22 percent to Sh247.54 billion from Sh202.59 billion.

Customer loans and advances grew by 14 percent to Sh118.20 billion, while customer deposits increased by 24 percent to Sh182.35 billion from Sh146.84 billion, providing additional funding for lending activities.

Family Bank said it disbursed more than Sh91 billion to the private sector during the nine-month period, with over 70 percent directed towards micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumer banking.

Shareholders’ funds increased by 29 percent to Sh36.43 billion, while the bank maintained a liquidity ratio of 61.6 percent, significantly above the statutory minimum of 20 percent.

The bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 18 percent against the regulatory minimum of 14.5 percent.

“These results reflect the strength and clarity of our strategy as well as the confidence our customers continue to place in us. Following our successful listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, we entered an important new chapter in the Bank’s growth journey, underpinned by a stronger commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term value creation for our shareholders,” said Family Bank Chief Executive Officer Nancy Njau.

“As we continue investing in our people, technology and distribution network, our focus remains on delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional service across the Retail, MSME and Commercial segments, while building a resilient and sustainable Bank.”

The results cover the period following Family Bank’s listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, marking its transition into a publicly traded lender.