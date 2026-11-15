Fake KDF Officer Arrested in Busia Over Sh1.1 Million Recruitment Scam

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – BUSIA, Kenya, Nov 15 – Detectives have arrested a man accused of impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and defrauding jobseekers of KSh1.1 million through a fake military recruitment scheme.

The suspect was arrested at a Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, Nambale, following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers found the suspect in a room with a 22-year-old woman who had reportedly been taken there by her mother in pursuit of a KDF recruitment opportunity.

Another young woman had also been brought to the premises by a parent hoping to secure her enlistment into the military.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had allegedly been posing as a KDF officer with the ability to secure recruitment slots, collecting KSh1.1 million from victims’ parents in cash on different dates between September and November 2026.

Detectives also discovered that the suspect had allegedly collected blood and urine samples from one of the women under the pretext of conducting a military medical examination.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another containing clear fluid, a dual-head stethoscope, a blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Officers also seized a laptop, electronic accessories and white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.

Other items recovered included Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a Visa card bearing the suspect’s photograph, alongside two mobile phones.

The suspect remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment, as detectives continue investigations.