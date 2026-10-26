Ex-Alego Usonga MP who was detained after the 1982 coup dies

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Former Alego Usonga MP Otieno Mak’Onyango has died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, marking the end of a public career that spanned journalism, elective politics and a protracted legal battle over his detention during the regime of former President Daniel arap Moi.

The death of Mak’Onyango was announced on Sunday evening by his successor, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, who mourned the former legislator as a leader whose contribution would remain part of the constituency’s history.

“We have this evening lost the Hon Otieno Makonyango, Former MP, Alego Usonga Constituency, while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital. May his soul rest in peace,” Atandi said.

Mak’Onyango represented the Siaya County constituency from 1992 to 1997, having won the seat on a Ford-Kenya ticket during the first General Election held after the reintroduction of multiparty politics.

His victory ended the parliamentary tenure of veteran politician Peter Oloo-Aringo, who had represented the constituency since 1974. Aringo subsequently reclaimed the seat in the 1997 elections and retained it until 2002.

Before venturing into elective politics, Mak’Onyango worked as a journalist at The East African Standard, now known as The Standard newspaper.

His career in the media was interrupted in August 1982 when he was arrested in the aftermath of the failed coup attempt against the Moi government.

Mak’Onyango was accused of involvement in the attempted overthrow of the government and spent approximately four years in detention. He told the court during subsequent proceedings that he had been tortured while in custody and that his arrest had abruptly ended his journalism career.

He was detained alongside several other Kenyans, including Raila Odinga, who later became Prime Minister.

Court battle over detention

In 2003, Mak’Onyango sued the government over his arrest, detention and prosecution, seeking compensation for the violation of his rights.

The case culminated in June 2012 when the High Court, under Justice Kalpana Rawal, awarded him Sh20 million in damages after finding that his constitutional rights had been violated.

However, the court victory did not immediately resolve his financial difficulties.

In a 2014 interview with The Standard, Mak’Onyango described the difficulties he faced despite the award, including challenges meeting basic needs and paying for medication. The newspaper reported that the compensation had not been paid at the time.

His experience highlighted the difficulties faced by former political detainees seeking redress for historical human rights violations, even after securing favourable court judgments.

Mak’Onyango’s life captured defining moments in Kenya’s political history, from the repression that followed the 1982 coup attempt to the return of multiparty democracy a decade later.