Ethiopia’s Abiy urges investment in youth as Kenya honors national heroes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called for greater investment in young people, saying Kenya’s next phase of development will depend on its ability to turn freedom into economic opportunities for the next generation.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Abiy said the country’s legacy of national heroes should inspire efforts to create jobs, strengthen public institutions and equip young people to shape the country’s future.

He said the meaning of freedom extended beyond the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence, requiring successive generations to translate those gains into opportunities for citizens.

“Freedom is a trust we pass to the next generation, and we must turn it into opportunities for every citizen,” Abiy said.

“Today’s heroes include teachers, nurses, artists, athletes and people who create jobs. The message to young people is clear: you too can help build Kenya,” he added.

Abiy’s remarks placed young people at the center of Kenya’s development agenda, at a time when employment creation, enterprise growth and access to economic opportunities remain important policy priorities.

Kenya’s youth population presents both an opportunity for economic expansion and a challenge for policymakers, particularly as young people seek formal employment, financing for businesses and pathways into productive sectors of the economy.

The Ethiopian leader said building successful nations required patience and investment in institutions capable of serving citizens, while giving young people the support needed to shape their futures.

His remarks underscored the role of education, public service, entrepreneurship and creative industries in national development, broadening the definition of heroism beyond those recognized for political and historical contributions.

Mashujaa Day, observed annually on October 20, honors Kenyans who have contributed to the country’s independence, development and public life.

The celebrations in Eldoret brought together national leaders and other invited dignitaries to recognize individuals whose contributions have helped shape Kenya.