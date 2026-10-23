Ethiopia Conflict: 1,000 Households in Moyale to Receive Emergency Assistance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has launched an emergency humanitarian response targeting 1,000 households in Moyale, Marsabit County, following the arrival of families fleeing insecurity linked to conflict across the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

The humanitarian agency said the affected families had arrived in Moyale with few belongings and were in urgent need of shelter, food, safe water and healthcare after being displaced by the cross-border insecurity.

In a press statement dated October 22, 2026, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Dr Ahmed Idris said the organisation had deployed teams to provide emergency assistance in coordination with the Marsabit County Government, national authorities and humanitarian partners.

The response includes the establishment of temporary shelters and distribution of essential household items to help families meet their immediate needs.

Kenya Red Cross is providing tents, blankets, sleeping mats, jerrycans and kitchen sets to households arriving in Moyale.

The agency is also distributing Super Cereal, a fortified porridge flour, to protect the nutritional needs of young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

First aid is additionally being provided to people requiring immediate medical assistance as humanitarian teams assess the situation.

“Our priority is to make sure every family arriving in Moyale is safe, sheltered and treated with dignity. Our volunteers and staff are on the ground and will continue to respond as needs evolve,” Dr Idris said.

The initial humanitarian intervention is expected to reach 1,000 households affected by displacement following insecurity across the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

Kenya Red Cross said it was conducting a rapid needs assessment to establish the most urgent requirements among families arriving in Moyale.

Preliminary findings indicate critical needs in food assistance, safe water, sanitation and hygiene, primary healthcare and protection services.

The assessment will guide the organisation and its partners in prioritising assistance and determining the scale of humanitarian support required.

Particular attention is being directed towards vulnerable groups, including women, children, older persons and people living with disabilities.

The agency said assistance would be adjusted as the assessment establishes the needs of affected households.

The displaced families have arrived in Moyale following insecurity linked to conflict across the border, with many leaving behind their belongings and facing difficulties accessing essential services.

Kenya Red Cross said its response was focused on providing immediate humanitarian assistance while working with government authorities and partners to address the emerging needs.

The organisation is distributing household supplies to help families establish temporary shelter and access basic necessities.

The provision of fortified porridge flour is also intended to protect vulnerable groups from nutritional risks associated with displacement.

The agency said the situation required coordinated humanitarian action as families continued to arrive in the border town.

Beyond emergency supplies, Kenya Red Cross is working to restore family links to help relatives separated during displacement reconnect.

The initiative is intended to assist families who may have lost contact with loved ones while fleeing insecurity.

The agency said family reunification support formed part of its protection interventions alongside shelter, food and healthcare assistance.

It reaffirmed that humanitarian assistance would be provided to all affected people based on need, regardless of their nationality or status.

Kenya Red Cross said it was working closely with the Marsabit County Government, national authorities and humanitarian partners to coordinate assistance for families arriving in Moyale.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including humanity, impartiality and neutrality.

It said the response would continue to prioritise the safety and dignity of affected people as humanitarian needs evolve.

The organisation also pledged to provide updates as the ongoing assessment establishes the extent of assistance required.

Kenya Red Cross said its staff and volunteers would remain on the ground to monitor the situation and respond to emerging humanitarian needs.

The agency said the initial intervention would provide temporary shelter, essential household supplies, food support and first aid while further needs are assessed.

The response comes amid concerns over the humanitarian impact of insecurity along the Ethiopia-Kenya border and the growing needs of families seeking safety in Moyale.

Kenya Red Cross said it would continue working with county and national governments and humanitarian partners to ensure affected families receive assistance.

The organisation reiterated that its response would be guided by humanitarian principles and the evolving needs of displaced communities.