Ethekon pledges Transparency and Public Participation Ahead of 2027 Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has called for greater transparency, accountability and public participation to strengthen confidence in Kenya’s democratic institutions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a panel discussion on trust and democracy at the inaugural Global Trust Summit 2026, Ethekon said confidence in electoral management depends not only on how elections are conducted, but also on transparent procedures, access to reliable information and meaningful engagement with citizens.

He said the Commission would continue working with political actors, the media, civil society organisations and the public to promote informed participation, constructive engagement and respect for electoral processes.

“Public trust in electoral institutions is built not only through the conduct of elections but also through transparent processes, access to reliable information, accountability in decision-making and meaningful engagement with citizens,” Ethekon said.

He noted that the Constitution vests sovereign power in the people, making public confidence and accountability essential to the legitimacy of democratic institutions.

“The Commission remains committed to upholding this principle and strengthening public confidence in Kenya’s electoral processes,” he said.

The discussion comes as electoral stakeholders begin preparing for the 2027 polls, with renewed attention on transparent election administration, credible information and constructive engagement between institutions and citizens.