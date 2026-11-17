NAIROBI, November 17, 2026 – Equity Group Holdings’ profit after tax increased by 32 percent to Sh71.5 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by growth in interest and non-interest income, stronger regional operations and improved operational efficiency.

The lender’s profit before tax rose by 37 percent to Sh89.8 billion from Sh65.6 billion, as total income increased by 23 percent to Sh192 billion.

Non-funded income was a major contributor to the growth, rising 34 percent to Sh84.3 billion from Sh62.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Its share of total income increased to 44 percent from 40.1 percent, reflecting higher earnings from services beyond conventional lending.

Net interest income, which includes earnings from loans and other interest-earning assets after interest expenses, grew by 15 percent to Sh107.7 billion from Sh93.5 billion.

The stronger income performance was accompanied by improved cost efficiency, with the Group’s cost-to-income ratio declining to 47.9 percent from 50.6 percent.

Equity Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi attributed the performance to the lender’s regional diversification, technology investments and broader revenue base.

“While operating conditions remain influenced by global geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures in some markets, the Group remains confident in the resilience of the regional economies in which it operates,”said CEO James Mwangi.

“Across our markets, economic growth remains supportive, with Kenya expected to grow by 4.5%-5% and our regional subsidiaries continuing to operate in some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.”

Regional subsidiaries continued to contribute to earnings growth, accounting for 42 percent of the Group’s banking profitability.

Equity BCDC in the Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a 34 percent increase in profit after tax to Sh18.5 billion, while Tanzania posted a 60 percent rise to Sh2.4 billion. Rwanda’s profit after tax grew by 10 percent to Sh4.4 billion.

In Kenya, Equity Bank reported a 31 percent increase in profit after tax to Sh40.7 billion, supported by deposit growth of 10 percent and loan growth of 12 percent.

The Group’s balance sheet also expanded, with total assets increasing by 18 percent to Sh2.15 trillion.

Customer deposits rose by 19 percent to Sh1.58 trillion, while net loans grew by 17 percent to Sh1.01 trillion.

Asset quality improved during the period, with the non-performing loan ratio falling to 9.3 percent from 12.1 percent.

The cost of risk declined to 1.5 percent from 1.9 percent, while the Group maintained non-performing loan coverage at 71 percent.

The insurance business also added to the Group’s earnings diversification, recording a 52 percent increase in gross written premiums to Sh10 billion and a 34 percent rise in profit before tax to Sh1.96 billion.

Digital transactions continued to account for a growing share of customer activity, with 89.5 percent of transactions processed through digital channels and 98.3 percent conducted outside branches.

Mwangi said continued investment in technology and distribution was supporting the Group’s expansion and efforts to build a broader financial services business.