“Enjoy the moment, then we work”! Cheche eyes Japanese scalp after historic World Cup feat

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2026 – A day after writing the most extraordinary chapter in Kenyan football history, the dust has begun to settle in Rabat, but the magnitude of the achievement remains undiminished.

Following their nerve-shredding 4–0 victory over Samoa, the Junior Starlets became the first Kenyan team in history to qualify for the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

For head coach Mildred Cheche, the morning after brings a mix of immense pride, honest reflection, and the realization of a formidable task lying ahead in the Round of 16.

Having set a explicit pre-tournament goal to reach the top 16, Cheche acknowledged that while the performance against Samoa was far from perfect, the ultimate objective was secured.

“I think the girls did well qualifying for the first time in the knockout stages history. We have a lot to do, but at this moment, we enjoy the moment for qualifying for the next round,” Cheche said.

Knowing that a four-goal victory margin was the strict minimum required to push Kenya past Chile and Australia on goal difference for the final third-placed slot, the Junior Starlets faced intense tactical pressure from the opening whistle.

While goals from Mwanakombo Bakari (2), Brenda Awuor, and Gaudencia Maloba delivered the exact scoreline needed, Cheche noted that her frontline could have spared the technical bench a few extra grey hairs by clinical finishing earlier in the contest.

“We were looking to score a lot of goals early, and we got chances to score. We were unlucky in some instances, and also we were not sharp in front of goal. But I am glad that the four goals enabled us to go through,” the tactician admitted.

With the group stage now officially in the rearview mirror, Kenya’s reward for making history is a heavyweight clash against Japan, one of global youth football’s most formidable powerhouses.

The Japanese setup arrived in Morocco with immaculate credentials, comfortably sweeping through their group stage with tactical discipline, suffocating pressing, and lightning-quick positional play.

Cheche harbors no illusions about the scale of the challenge awaiting her young squad, but maintains that the Junior Starlets will embrace the occasion with the same fearlessness that brought them this far.

“Now going to the round of 16, we are playing Japan. It’s not an easy game, so we will just do our best and see where that takes us,” Cheche stated.

As the squad returns to the training pitch to begin tactical preparations for the Japanese test, their achievement has already ignited widespread celebration across Kenya’s sporting landscape.

Whatever unfolds in their maiden knockout fixture, Cheche and her trailblazing squad have permanently altered the blueprint for Kenyan women’s football, proving that the country belongs on the sport’s biggest stage.