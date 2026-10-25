End of the road for Tusker in Caf Confederations after tame draw with Singida

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Tusker’s dream of reaching the group stages of the Caf Confederations Cup billowed in smoke after a 1-1 draw with Singida Black Stars in the return leg of their preliminary round tie at the Azam Complex on Sunday night.

The brewers came into the tie looking to reverse their 1-0 loss to the Tanzanian giants in the first leg at Nyayo Stadium, last weekend.

They were on the front foot from the first whistle but the hosts held resolutely.

Their defensive stoicism proved decisive in the second half as they took the lead through Jonathan Sowah’s close-range in the 65th minute, after a pinpoint cross from Jeancy Mboma.

Nigerian import Victor Mbaoma then pulled one back for Julien Mette’s charges in the 80th minute, reacting fastest to a rebound after Singida custodian Yona Amosi had spilled Abud Omar’s freekick.

More to follow…