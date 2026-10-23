Election live-streaming not scrapped in new Bill, Ichung’wah clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed claims that MPs have removed the requirement for live streaming of election results.

Ichung’wah accused politicians of spreading propaganda to mislead Kenyans, insisting that neither the Senate nor the National Assembly had tampered with the live-streaming provision.

The Elections ( Amendment) Bill is among electoral reforms arising from recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), which was formed following political tensions after the 2022 General Election.

It covers several areas of electoral administration beyond the transmission of results.

“That bill from Senate did not have anything removing live streaming,” he said, adding that the amendments made by the National Assembly did not remove the requirement either.

He pointed to Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act, which requires the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to establish a mechanism for live streaming results as announced at polling stations.

“The Commission, which is IEBC, shall mandatory, shall to facilitate public information, establish a mechanism for live streaming of results as announced at polling stations,” Ichung’wah said.

He added that the law remained unchanged, arguing that claims to the contrary were intended to stir public anger ahead of the next General Election.

“So let me tell those who are spreading that rumour online and the clueless and rudderless politicians who have a habit of misinforming Kenyans on the basis of propaganda: No tinkering of election live streaming of results has been done, neither by the Senate nor the National Assembly,” he said.

The Majority Leader also pointed out that the legislative process was not complete, noting that the Bill originated in the Senate and would have to return to the House for consideration of the National Assembly’s amendments.

“The bill has not been finished with or finalized with; it has to go back to the Senate because it’s a Senate bill. If they amend further, we shall go into a mediation process in line with the Constitution of the country,” he said.

During Thursday’s consideration of the Bill, MPs also approved changes to the process for recalling elected representatives.

Under the revised proposal, a recall effort against a Member of the National Assembly would require support from at least one-third of registered voters in every ward within the affected constituency.

For senators, the threshold would apply to every constituency within the affected county.

A simple majority of participating voters would determine the outcome of a recall election.

The House adopted the one-third threshold after further debate on the provision.

The Bill must still complete the required legislative process before the proposed changes become law.

Ichung’wah urged politicians to focus on policies that address Kenyans’ daily challenges instead of spreading claims he described as false.

“Those who are engaged in these matters of lies and propaganda, I would please ask them to look for another job,” he said

“Instead of inciting Kenyans, go and sell policies to Kenyans that will transform their lives, not inciting them with election matters and lies that do not exist.”