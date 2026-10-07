Ebola: 57 contacts identified as 10 quarantined at Nairobi hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Ministry of Health has identified 57 people who came into contact with Kenya’s first confirmed Ebola case, with 10 already accounted for and placed under quarantine in Nairobi.

The 10 contacts have been admitted to the National Police Service Hospital, where they are being monitored as health authorities continue efforts to trace the remaining 47.

The development comes as the government intensifies contact tracing and surveillance following confirmation of an imported Ebola case involving a patient who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The patient died on October 6, 2026.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya had activated its disease surveillance and response systems and urged the public to remain vigilant without panicking.

Duale spoke on Wednesday while touring Nairobi Hospital’s 133-bed Ebola Isolation Unit, where he reviewed the facility’s preparedness to manage suspected and confirmed cases.

The Ministry said the government has designated five facilities to isolate and manage suspected and confirmed Ebola cases.

Kenyatta National Hospital has eight beds, including five intensive care beds, while Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital has 50 beds.

The National Police Service Hospital has 49 beds, Port Reitz Hospital has four, while Nairobi Hospital has 133 beds, including 45 high-dependency and intensive-care beds.

The Ministry said the capacity can be expanded if necessary.

At Nairobi Hospital, the isolation unit is located separately from the main hospital campus and has designated zones designed to prevent interaction between Ebola patients and other patients.

The government has also stepped up screening at points of entry as part of efforts to prevent further transmission.

Temporary isolation centres have been identified at Malaba and Kocholia, while the Alupe facility is undergoing renovation.

Traveller screening has been intensified at Gate 16, particularly for passengers arriving from the DRC, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Travellers have been urged to complete health declaration forms truthfully and provide accurate information to facilitate surveillance and contact tracing.

The Ministry has advised anyone experiencing symptoms or concerned about possible exposure to seek medical attention promptly at a recognised health facility.

Members of the public can also call the toll-free 719 health information line for guidance and follow official Ministry of Health platforms for updates.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain alert and cooperate with health officials as efforts continue to trace and monitor all contacts linked to the imported case.