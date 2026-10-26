Eastleigh building collapse: Four survivors in hospital as rescue efforts continue

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Four people have been rescued and taken to hospital following the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as search-and-rescue operations continue.

The National Police Service (NPS) said emergency responders were still searching the rubble of the building, which collapsed on Friday along 9th Street.

In an update issued on Sunday, the police said they continued to support the ongoing rescue operation, which involves emergency personnel working to locate and assist anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

“The National Police Service wishes to update the public on the ongoing search-and-rescue operation following the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi,” the police said.

“The four survivors rescued so far are receiving medical attention in hospital, although the police statement did not disclose their identities or the circumstances surrounding their rescue.”

The collapse has prompted a multi-agency emergency response, with specialised equipment and rescue personnel deployed to the scene.

The National Police Service has urged families seeking information about relatives who may have been caught in the collapse to report to the Kenya Red Cross desk established at the scene.

Those seeking assistance can also call the emergency response number 1199.

The police said the arrangements would help families obtain information as rescue teams continue working to establish whether more people remain trapped in the rubble.

Authorities have not provided a comprehensive updated account of the number of people still missing in the latest statement.

The police have appealed to members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency responders to conduct rescue operations without obstruction.

The restrictions particularly cover Yusuf Haji Avenue and 9th Street, where rescue personnel and specialised equipment require unhindered access.

The public has been urged to comply with instructions from emergency responders as the operation continues.

The National Police Service also extended its condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the tragedy, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the ongoing response.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse are ongoing, according to the police.

The incident has renewed concerns about construction safety and regulatory enforcement in Nairobi, with questions expected to focus on the approvals, supervision and compliance measures governing the development.

Authorities have not provided further details on the cause of the collapse in the latest update.

The National Police Service said it would issue additional information as the rescue operation progresses.

For now, emergency responders remain focused on the search, while families await information about their missing relatives.