EACC recovers Sh207.7m in assets from former government accountant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured a court order to recover assets worth Sh207.7 million from a former government accountant who failed to explain how he acquired wealth disproportionate to his known legitimate income.

The assets, belonging to Andrew Biketi Musuya, a former accountant at the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation and the County Government of Trans Nzoia, include prime properties in Mombasa and Bungoma, bank and M-Pesa deposits, and two motor vehicles.

In a judgment delivered on October 8, 2026, Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court Judge Rose Ougo ordered the forfeiture of assets valued at Sh207,741,928 to the Government of Kenya after finding that Musuya had failed to satisfactorily account for their source.

“The Court found that Mr. Musuya had failed to explain the source of KES 207,741,928 and ordered the amount to be forfeited to the State,” the EACC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The forfeited assets include two five-storey apartment blocks and a five-bedroom townhouse in Mtwapa, Mombasa County, alongside seven undeveloped parcels of land in Mombasa and Bungoma. The properties are valued at Sh150.2 million.

The recovery also covers cumulative bank and M-Pesa deposits amounting to Sh53.5 million and two motor vehicles valued at Sh4 million.

EACC investigations established that between January 1, 2013, and October 31, 2018, Musuya accumulated assets worth Sh289.9 million.

The wealth comprised bank and mobile money deposits of Sh53.5 million, land and buildings valued at Sh226.8 million, and motor vehicles worth Sh9.6 million.

The commission subsequently moved to court under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, seeking the recovery of Sh284.1 million in assets it considered disproportionate to Musuya’s known legitimate sources of income.

The court ultimately found that he had failed to satisfactorily explain the source of Sh207.7 million, paving the way for the assets to be forfeited to the State.

The ruling marks another asset recovery outcome in EACC’s efforts to pursue unexplained wealth through civil proceedings, which seek to recover assets where a person cannot satisfactorily account for wealth disproportionate to their known lawful income.

The commission said it remained committed to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources were preserved for the benefit of Kenyans.

“EACC remains committed to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans,” the commission said.