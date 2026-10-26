EACC reclaims 2.7-acre school playground after court nullifies land allocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — More than 1,300 pupils in Kiambu County have secured continued access to a public playground after the Environment and Land Court at Thika nullified the irregular allocation of 2.7 acres of school land to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Ruguthi Women’s Guild.

The ruling, delivered on October 5, 2026, declared the registration of the property in the Guild’s name illegal, null and void, affirming that the land was public property held in trust for Kanyiha, Lusigeti and Njumbi Primary Schools.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which participated in the case as an interested party, said its investigations established that the land had been set aside in 1957 by the former County Council of Kiambu for use as a school playing field.

“The case was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), with EACC participating as an Interested Party: The Commission presented evidence demonstrating that the land had been reserved for public use and was irregularly allocated,” EACC said.

The Commission said there was no letter of offer or acceptance, evidence of rent or rates payments, or proof that the Guild had paid any consideration to the former council for the property.

The disputed parcel, registered as Title No. KARAI/KARAI/350, measures approximately 2.7 acres.

The court’s decision safeguards the playground for learning, sports and recreation, ensuring it remains available to pupils at the three public schools and future generations.

EACC said it remained committed to protecting public property and pursuing the recovery of land irregularly allocated to private entities.