EACC moves to seal corruption loopholes at Mombasa Port

NAIROBI,Kenya, Nov 10-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an examination of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) systems to identify weaknesses that could expose port operations to corruption and undermine the integrity of regional trade.

The exercise will assess the Authority’s systems, policies, procedures and practices, with the commission expected to recommend corrective measures to close potential corruption loopholes and strengthen accountability in the management of port operations.

Speaking during the launch at KPA headquarters in Mombasa, EACC Commissioner John Ogallo said the integrity of the Port of Mombasa was critical given its strategic role as a gateway for Kenya and several neighbouring countries to international markets.

He noted that weaknesses in port operations could have far-reaching implications for cargo movement, the cost of doing business, regional competitiveness and economic growth.

Ogallo said strengthening institutional controls was necessary to ensure that operational efficiency was matched by transparency, accountability and integrity.

“An integrity-driven port need not be a slow port. In fact, a port supported by transparent, efficient and reliable systems is better positioned to facilitate legitimate trade, protect public revenue and inspire confidence among investors and businesses,” he said.

The examination is part of EACC’s preventive approach to fighting corruption, which seeks to identify institutional vulnerabilities and recommend interventions before they are exploited for corrupt purposes.

Through the exercise, the commission will work with KPA to strengthen internal controls, seal corruption loopholes and promote integrity in the management of public resources and delivery of services.

KPA Corporation Secretary and General Manager for Board and Legal Services, John Turasha Kinyanjui, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to ethical conduct, saying integrity should extend beyond compliance with laws and regulations to inform everyday decisions and operations.

He said KPA, as an institution entrusted with managing critical national infrastructure and facilitating international trade, had a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and public service.